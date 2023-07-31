WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioners are waiting to hear back from the IRS to find out if the county will have to pay up to around $50,000 in late fees and penalties.

One commissioner said this is an issue that has brought on angry phone calls from some taxpayers.

According to Wichita County judge Jim Johnson, there were problems with paying their payroll taxes on time for the first quarter of the year as a result of confusion on when payment was due in the Treasurer’s office.

By the time the late payment notice arrived the first time, some other payroll taxes had also become delinquent by a few days.

According to County Commissioners, any county that pays $100,000 or more is required to pay its federal withholding payroll taxes within a couple of days of their pay period, as opposed to having to be paid by the following Wednesday of the pay period.

Judge Johnson said this could have happened due to transitions in positions and new employees taking over while learning new processes of payments.

“Our Auditor’s office and our Treasurer’s officer are both working with the IRS to try to get those late payments abated or at least reduced,” he said. “We’re still working on what that’s going to look like and what the resolution will be. Judging by their actions in Commissioners Court today, we are more than happy to do whatever we need to do to help with that.”

The total of late fines has not been established yet, but it could be roughly up to $50,000. Commissioners are waiting for more information from the IRS.

The goal from today’s session was to make sure it doesn’t happen again, and Treasurer Stephen Jones said measures are in place to make sure it does not.