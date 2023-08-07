WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Barber Academy is cutting out some stress parents may face at the start of a new school year with a school supply drive on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Organizer and owner of the Wichita Falls Barber Academy Byron Lacy said the drive is in honor of a former student of his, Seth, who tragically passed away from cancer.

He said Seth was always there for others, which is what inspired the Back-To-School Blast. The community can come out for free haircuts, backpacks, supplies, and just an all-around good time to start the school year off right, according to Lacy.

“This event is bigger than me, you know what I mean,” said Lacy. “It’s about Seth and about the students. I’m just doing something that I want to put on for the community and make sure everybody is looking good before school, get these kids ready to go. School supplies, backpacks, we’ll have food here as well.”

“Everything is free,” he continued. “It’s open to the public. Just come on out. Any time that you can give back and help out [in] any kind of way, it’s very important. It’s more important to give than to take.”

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers will be there to help with the event as well.

The event is happening Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3101 Grant Street.