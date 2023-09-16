WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To give back to the men and women who protect and save lives, the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association honored them with a First Responders Day on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wichita Falls Fire and Police Departments and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office even brought out their vehicles for kids and adults to learn about.

Jody Bullard, a recent graduate of the Wichita Falls Fire Academy, says he’s glad to be a firefighter and make kids smile with events like this.

“It’s awesome. You know, I mean, it’s good for everybody, and it really puts a smile on kids’ faces, and that’s what it’s all about. I love my job and I wouldn’t trade it for anything, and I always wanted to do it when I was a kid. Glad I finally got it done and got hired on, doing what I love doing,” said Bullard.

