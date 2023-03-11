WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a late-night structure fire near downtown, Friday

According to firefighters, just before 11p.m., the fire department responded to a fire at a house in the 1500 block of 15th Street.

WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said they found fire and smoke coming from an abandoned house and worked quickly to gain control of the blaze.

The exact cause is under investigation, but Mawson said it appeared to have been started by vagrants living in the dilapidated structure. No injuries were reported. An estimate on damage was not immediately available.

The fire department has responded to multiple fires at that address. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage.