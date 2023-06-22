WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a 2-alarm structure fire on the city’s east side Thursday.

According to fire officials, around 5 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire on East Lincoln Street. They found an abandoned house fully-involved and called for the second alarm to bring additional manpower to help battle the fire and nearby grassfire.

Wichita Falls police blocked off the area while the fire was fought and kept traffic away from downed powerlines that fell in the road.

While the cause is still under investigation, investigators believe the fire was started by vagrants. No injuries were reported.