WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said on Monday, October 31, 2022, that rainfall received over the weekend has caused a slight increase in the combined lake capacity, delaying their forecasted activation of drought restrictions.

As of Monday, October 31, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is measuring at 69.2% capacity, up from 68.3% capacity on October 24, an increase of 0.9%.

Lake Kickapoo is also measuring an increase of 0.9% capacity, up to 60% capacity on Monday, October 31, from 59.1% on October 24.

As a result, the combined lake capacity also increased by 0.9%, from 65.8% on October 24 to 66.7% on October 31.

Once the combined lake levels sink to 65%, the city’s Stage 1 Drought Watch will be activated, and water restrictions will begin to take effect.

According to city officials, rainfall received over the weekend of October 28 – 30, 2022, has delayed their prediction of the activation of Stage 1 Drought Watch by at least three weeks.

Originally projected to be activated by the end of October, city officials now believe Stage 1 Drought Watch will be activated sometime around November 21, 2022, without any additional rainfall.

Stage 1 Water Restrictions include changes to outside irrigation, car washing, and restrictions for local restaurants, clubs, bars, and school cafeterias, among many other restrictions.

