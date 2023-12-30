WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— For some Texas bringing in the New Year might be a little dry, due to state law closing liquor stores from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

If you need to go to the liquor store this is a reminder for you to go before 9 p.m. tonight. these new changes are all according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Convenience and grocery stores are allowed to sell beer and wine, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

But many big-box retailers may be closed or have abbreviated hours for the holidays.

This is the second year that liquor stores will close for 61 hours straight on the new year’s holiday.