WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police make arrest in Jorge Gonzalez murder.

Chavez

According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Special Operations Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S Marshall Service had been searching for 24-year-old Adan Chavez for the murder of Jorge Gonzalez. The murder happened on October,01,2022 at North Eighth and Central Freeway.

On October 22, 2022, a search warrant for an address in the 1100 block of Rowland Road was obtained and Chavez was arrested.

Hughes said Chavez also had a federal arrest warrant for Human Smuggling.

The WFPD SWAT team made entry into the residence where Chavez was located and placed under arrest without incident.

Hughes said this was a joint operation between several agencies as well as several units from within the WFPD. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.