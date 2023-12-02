WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls Police Department reportedly made a traffic stop that led to a drug bust.



According to police on the scene around 9:45 a.m., December 2, officers located drugs in a Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44. Police said the truck was southbound near Scotland Park. Police arrested a male and a female on the scene.



At this time, police have not released any more information about the suspects or the drugs.