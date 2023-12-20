WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Sirens blasted throughout Wichita Falls on around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 20 alarming many in the area of a possible emergency.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, there was no severe weather or emergency that appeared to be a malfunction with the system.

Horgen said that if someone tries to tamper with the sirens they will automatically go off.

However, officials are not sure if that is what caused the sirens to go off.

A traffic engineering tech is being sent out to see what caused the sirens to go off.