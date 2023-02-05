ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is free on bond after she and a child in her care allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to accusations made in the arrest warrant, on Jan. 17, 2023, Child Protective Service contacted the Electra Police Department about a woman, Meranda Nelson, and a 5-year-old child in her care, testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to the report, Nelson had been acting erratically. She was also found passed out in a family member’s driveway, and drug paraphernalia was seen at her house.

CPS workers went to Nelson’s house, but did not get an answer after knocking at the door. A child was heard inside saying, “mom, someone is at the door”. Nelson eventually opened the door, and let the workers in. During an interview, she told them she had been working in Vernon, but is on disability due to medical issues. She said she doesn’t use drugs, but admitted to smoking marijuana once or twice a week. When asked to do a drug test, Nelson said she might test positive for meth because she had been around people that had done meth and allowed them to live in her home.

Nelson’s test came back positive for meth and marijuana. A hair strand test of the child also showed positive for drugs. A warrant was issued and Nelson was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 4. She was charged with abandon endanger a child/criminal negligence and released from jail on a $5,000 bond.