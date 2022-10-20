BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman admits to being angry and running over her ex-husband

Trujillo

According to the arrest affidavit, on October 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Burkburnett Police were sent to 1421 Sioux Lane for an assault.

The victim told police his ex-wife, Alana Trujillo, chased him through a field and ran him over with her vehicle. The victim showed the officers scrapes and bruises on his legs and feet.

He said he jumped onto Trujillo’s vehicle to avoid being hit but Trujillo drove through yards and into a field where he fell off the vehicle and his foot was ran over.

Trujillo said she ran over the victim but claimed it was an accident. After further questioning, she admitted to being angry with the victim and said she followed him off the roadway and into the field with her vehicle.

She was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond was set at $25,000 by a judge.