WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub.

Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records.

Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott April 10, 2022, investigating reports of shots being fired. They said they saw a suspect get into a vehicle and while trying to get him out, they said Owens got between them and the suspect.

An officer tried to grab her but said she twisted out of his grasp and fell back in the vehicle then planted her feet on his chest and began kicking.

When the officer grabbed her by her shoulders to try and pull her out, he said she twisted her head and bit and clamped down on his thumb. He said while doing this, she was also hitting and scratching him in the face.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Other officers finally got her out and into custody.

The officer said he had teeth marks on his left hand, footprints all over his uniform and scratches around his right eye.