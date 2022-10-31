PHILADELPHIA, PA (KFDX/KJTL) – Thanks to persistent rain, there will be no World Series Game 3 on Monday night between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

With a forecast of 100% chance of rain throughout the evening, Major League Baseball officials decided to postpone the game to Tuesday night.

That pushes Game 4 to Wednesday and Game 5 to Thursday night. All three games will be played in Philadelphia.

You can watch all three of those games on KJTL, Texoma’s FOX at 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time.