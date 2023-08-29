WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX and Texoma’s Fox are proud to be the lone television sponsors of a big and tasty event happening this Friday, September 1, 2023, and you’re invited!

It’s going to be a night of fun, food and music in Downtown Wichita Falls at The Burn Shop’s Steak Cook-Off Block Party to benefit the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association and the Wichita Falls Firefighters Association.

What’s said to be some of the best steak cooks in the country will be showing off their skills and chasing a $1,000 top prize in front of The Burn Shop.

And, while the steak dinner portion of the night is already sold out to around 400 people, you can still show up and enjoy the rest of the fun.

Gates and beer tents will open at 5 p.m., and live music will start at 5:45 p.m. at 815 Ohio Avenue in Downtown Wichita Falls.

This is a rain-or-shine event, so feel free to bring your own lawn chairs or enjoy the show from the standing-room-only area.

For more on the bands and ticket information if you’d like to get yours before Friday evening at the gate, visit The Burn Shop’s official website.