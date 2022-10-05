WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Duncanville man accused of sex crimes against two young Wichita Falls girls has been granted a lower bond.



Joseph Dumas/Courtesy Wichita County Jail

Joseph Dumas, 31, was being held on three $250,000 bonds for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His request for a lower bond was granted by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy, and his new bonds are $75,000 per count.

Dumas has been in jail since June 13, 2022, and has not bonded out at the time of publication.

Dumas has a previous conviction requiring him to register as a sex offender.

In February 2022, Wichita Falls police received a report of two child victims on Cunningham Drive.

Their mother told police she noticed her daughters were upset and she asked what was wrong. She said one said she had been raped by Dumas and one daughter told her it happened to them both in Dallas and Wichita Falls multiple times.

According to police, the younger victim witnessed an assault of her sister.

According to authorities, Dumas is a registered sex offender in Dallas County for his conviction in 2017 for a 2013 assault of a 14-year-old girl.