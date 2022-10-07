WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a mother of an 11-year-old boy police say was tortured to death and left in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls is no closer after another pretrial hearing was canceled.

Stormy Johnson appeared in 30th District Court Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022, then was dismissed and returned to jail.

This is seventh time this year a pretrial hearing has been set, then reset. No new date was filed for the canceled hearing. She is being held for murder and tampering with evidence-a corpse.

The prosecution announced they were ready for trial nearly a year ago, and filed no plea offer.

A co-defendant in the case, Johnson’s former boyfriend Corey Trumbull, has a pretrial on his capital murder charge on Friday, October 14.

He is also charged with tampering with evidence-a corpse. Both suspects were found in Las Vegas, Nev., with the sister of the dead boy, Logan Cline. They were held on local charges before they were extradited.

After their arrests, Logan’s sister gave detailed accounts of almost daily sexual and horrific physical abuse by Trumbull and said that her mother sometimes participated.

The case drew national attention. Since Logan was not from here, community members held a candle light vigil for him and helped pay for his burial expenses. His name was also added to the Angel of Hope Memorial at the the Wichita Falls Multi-Purpose Event Center.