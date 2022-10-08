WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.

Around 11 p.m., the agents noticed the establishment was checking the identifications of people entering and would put a large “M” stamp on the hand of those who were under the age of 21 and a smaller stamp on the hand of anyone over 21.

The agents also noticed that some of the minors were washing the “M” stamp off their hands and the bartender was not checking the hands of people ordering drinks.

Around 11:35, the agents noticed a youthful-appearing person, without a stamp, approach the bartender, later identified as Wesley Overstreet, and order two mixed drinks. They watched as Overstreet mixed the alcoholic beverages and handed them to the minor without checking their identification.

The minor was identified. He admitted to being under 21. The agent detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath. At first, he denied buying alcoholic beverages but later admitted to purchasing beer. He was released from the scene.

The TABC agents notified Overstreet of the violation and an Administrative Notice for Sale to Minor was issued to Lone Star Bar. A warrant was issued, and Wichita County Deputies arrested Overstreet on Saturday.

He was charged with Sale to a Minor- Alcohol. His bond was set at $5,000 by a judge. He was freed on bond.