WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of four defendants in a 2020 murder case seeks and is granted a lower bond.

Wichita County Jail booking

Shane Diaz, 19, was being held on a $1.5 million bond for the alleged murder of Carolyn High, 65, in January 2020. His new bond is $250,000, set Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy, according to records. Diaz was still jailed as of this posting.

Conditions of release on bond include 24-hour home detention, no travel outside Wichita County without prior approval, and wearing a GPS monitor paid for by the county.

Diaz and three other teens are awaiting trial for engaging in organized criminal activity capital murder. The other defendants remain in custody on $1.5 million bonds.

High’s body was discovered in her driveway on Cumberland by her daughter.

Police say one of the suspects says they had decided to go out looking for anyone they could rob and saw her in her driveway. He said they demanded her purse and she resisted and was shot.

Police say they recovered the murder weapon in a home on Wenonah.