WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When a community comes together and raises more than $2-million dollars in a single day, all in the name of helping local organizations, it’s a cause for recognition and celebration. That is what happened at the Texoma Gives wrap up event on Wednesday.

“We had fun the day of the event but we’ve been able to step back for a couple of weeks [and] just kind of catch our breath [and] actually see the huge impact that this event has in the region and for everyone to come together to relive that excitement has been thrilling,” Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation President Leslie Schaffner said.

In September for the past seven years, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation has put on Texoma Gives, a 16-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for area non profits, that makes a difference in all these organizations do.

“Especially with the economy being the way it was this year, we were a little worried [and] concerned not sure how it would do but every year the community just surpises us [and] I’m so thankful we’re able to be apart of this,” Executive Director of the Burkburnett Boys [and] Girls Club Katie Ford said.

So rather you donated, spread the word or even just volunteered, we all want to say thank you, Texoma.

“When we were last together in 2019 for one of these events we were celebrating $1.27 million dollars raised [and] here in three years we have gone up $742 thousand dollars [and] all that money went to work right in our community,” Schaffner said.

“Thank you so very much you have no idea how much it means to us this was our biggest year yet, I cant wait for next year we hope you continue to donate! thank you,” Ford said.

This community has made a difference. The date for next year has been set, the 8th Annual Texoma Gives will take place on Thursday, September 7th, 2023.