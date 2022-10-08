WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side.

According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive.

They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home and worked quickly to contain the blaze.

Both homeowners were outside when firefighters arrived. One was suffering from smoke inhalation and treated at the scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

Ashlock said the fire was caused by items left on the stove after cooking. Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen but the house had smoke damage throughout.

He estimated the cost at $25,000 in damage to the house and contents. No firefighters were injured, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners.