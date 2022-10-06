YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two and a half years after a Graham man dies in a drunk driving accident, another Graham man agrees to a plea deal for prison time.

Jeremy Gilmore, 46, accepted the plea offer of eight years in prison for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

Jeremy Gilmore Mugshot Young County Jail

He faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.

90th District Attorney Dee Hudson Peavey said Gilmore’s poor health factored into the plea agreement.

The DPS said Gilmore was driving on FM 2179 in Graham on April 14, 2020, and went off the road on a curve, going into a ditch and rolling several times.

One passenger, Derek Morgan, 43, of graham died and a female passenger suffered severe injuries.

Troopers said Gilmore fled the scene of the accident and was later found and taken to a hospital.

According to news reports, he then left the hospital and a month later was arrested in Nevada by officers investigating a drunk driver report.

Gilmore has several previous arrests of DWI and also reckless driving, resisting arrest, drug possession, bail jumping and public intoxication.