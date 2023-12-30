All this week, we’ve brought you recaps of some of the most prominent headlines out of Texomas in 2023 and some stories that impacted our newsroom.

January of 2023 would bring a significant blow to our newsroom: the loss of our news director, Adam Bradshaw, who passed at 62. Adam was a mentor and friend to many after joining KFDX-Texas Fox in 2018.

Before coming to Texas, Adam worked in California, Utah, and Nevada, where in 2009, he was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Adam is remembered for his vast knowledge of the news industry, the incredible stories he would share, and the mentorship he provided to so many of us.

As you remember, on April 14th, 2022, our friend and colleague, Chaitanya Clarke, passed away at 27 years old following her battle with brain cancer. In her honor, the WFISD Foundation set up the Shatanay Clarke larger-than-life scholarship. Shatanya’s larger-than-life scholarship will award at least one black female who plans to major in mass communication, print journalism, broadcast journalism, or public relations, a scholarship to attend their chosen college.

In May, the first recipient of the memorial scholarship was chosen. Keturah Furnace accepted the scholarship, saying she was honored to have been selected. Scholarship applications for next year will open in January 2024.

A story we brought you earlier was about A long-time engineer with KJTL, KT Thomason, who is embarking on his retirement journey. KT started TV in 1960 in Clovis, New Mexico, before leaving to come to Wichita Falls. Fast forward to the mid-1980s, and KT had been in the industry for a quarter of a century and was chief engineer at KJTL. Over the years, KT has provided mentorship and an iconic friendly smile.

KFDX celebrated 70 years of being Texoma’s local news and weather authority. Since its founding in 1953, KFDX has shared countless headlines with families across Texoma.