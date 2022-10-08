The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids.

This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “purple beast”.



Its cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County marketing director, Jean Hall said they were shocked and sad when they discovered theft had gone up on ford vehicle’s like theirs, “We use that van every week to pick up kids from schools, we take them to activities with their mentors, we’ve had that van for over a decade, she’s a good old purple beast, carried so many kids, she’s taken them to Dallas and gone to mavericks basketball games but just on a regular basis, pick up the kids at their schools, we take them to their meetings with their mentors and their activities, then we take them back home. The kids are waiting for their rides and we’ve got to get that van working and back in motion. “

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County is raising money to help pay for the repair. Click here to donate.