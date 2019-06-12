Shelter dogs make 1,500-mile journey to possible new home

Nearly four dozen dogs are traveling an estimated 1,500-miles to the Empire State. It’s all thanks to the kind hearts of those at P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter and Underdog Express, and they are looking for more people to house these fur-babies.

Marcus Hill has fostered more than 100 dogs in the past five years to help with P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter’s adoption program Underdog Express.

“We’ve got so many dogs down here and a lot of them don’t make it out of the shelter, there’s just too many and not enough people want them down here. But, evidently up in New York around Dewitt which is close to Syracuse, they’ve got a really good culture for adoption,” Hill said.

That’s why nearly 40 dogs are heading north to an organization called Helping Hounds in New York, something that Hill said is a matter of life and death for these animals.

“If we can get them in the program, we can get them out of here. If not, well then they have a very bad chance of making it out of the shelter,” Hill said.

Jan Herzog is in charge of coordinating the trip to New York, and so far, they have sent nearly 1,500 dogs to a better home.

“A lot of the adopters we get feedback from and it’s just a thrill like nothing else when you see the lives that these dogs are living,” Herzog said.

Although the success rate is fairly high for these little guys like sangria getting adopted, they can’t do it without the help of volunteers.

“We need fosters to be able to save dogs, we’ve saved I guess it will be coming up on 1,500 dogs in the next few weeks, but think how many we could save if we had twice as many fosters,” Herzog said.

They hope to bring down the euthanasia rate even lower until every dog has his forever home.

If you would like to become a foster home for one of these adorable pups click here.