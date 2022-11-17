TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold front is moving through as we head into tomorrow and we will see a drastic change along with it.

Temperatures will plummet back down into the low 40s and possibly into the high 30s for Friday, we will also see an increase in the wind which will bring possibly bring wind chills back down into the low teens. A slight chance for some of our area to see some light snow flurries is also prevalent with this front.

Accumulations will not be significant, but some areas could see some snowflakes hitting the ground. Most of this will occur in the overnight hours of Friday and the early morning hours of Saturday, and any accumulations will melt quickly as temperatures return to the upper 40s by Saturday.

