Shocking video: Woman rescues injured Koala from brushfire

AUSTRALIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman rescued a badly burnt and wailing koala from a brushfire in Australia.

The marsupial was spotted crossing a road among the flames in New South Wales, Tuesday.

A local woman rushed to the koala’s aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and a blanket and pouring water over it.

She said she would transport the injured koala to the nearby koala hospital.

Australia’s koala populations have been a major victim of the flames, with more than 350 of the marsupials feared killed in a major habitat.

The country is prone to bushfires in its dry, hot summers, but fierce blazes have been sparked early, in the southern spring, by a long drought and soaring temperatures.

