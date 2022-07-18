WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Various lanes closures are expected as repairs on Kell Freeway begin Monday.

Concrete repairs on westbound Kell Freeway began Monday, June 18. The repairs are to fix the ‘bumps’ on the bridge that approaches Brooke Avenue and Taft Street, according to TxDOT.

This repair will be an upgrade to the temporary fix TxDOT did with asphalt hot mix at the end of June.

The contractor will cut out the existing concrete around the largest ‘bumps’ and sites will be cleaned out and filled with new concrete. Each repair will take about three days to finish.

There will be various lane closures, day and night, that will be needed to complete the repairs and the project will take about a month to complete.