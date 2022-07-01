WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Road work for part of Seymour Highway will soon give you a smoother ride.

Starting Tuesday, TxDOT crews will be overlaying the road between the railroad bridge, west of Fairway, to just west of Barnett Road. That work will continue through next Friday.

So, flaggers will be out on the project directing drivers through the construction zone.

And, you can expect to encounter uneven lanes and rough pavement in the area, as well as, employees working right up against traffic.

To avoid any fines or accidents, be sure to drive just 30 miles per hour or slower through the area.