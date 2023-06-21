Additional Resources

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What are the steps to adoption?

A: Follow the below steps

Become licensed foster to adopt parent Complete the DFPS match process Preplacement visits Foster for 6 months

Q: Why do I have to foster before I can adopt?

A: There is a six month waiting period to ensure a good fit for both you and the child, during this time period you are fostering to adopt.

Q: How do I become licensed?

A: Follow the below steps

Find a Child Placement agency that is a good fit for you. There are three locally. Pass background check Attend 30-40 hours of training Home study

Q: Are there any services for adopted children?

A: Yes! Most children listed on the DFPS website qualify for adoption subsidies. There are also different post adopt services available.

Q: How does a child qualify for a subsidy?

A: Each child is looked at by DFPS to determine if they qualify. Some of the qualifying factors are: being a part of a sibling group, age or ethnicity.

Q: What are adoption subsidies?

A: Here are the adoption subsidies

Healthcare coverage until the age of 18. Tuition waiver for state schools. Monthly stipend. Legal and court fees.

Q: How much does it cost to adopt?

A: Here are your cost