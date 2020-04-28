Brendan 4-28-20

Heart Gallery

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are the steps to adoption?

Become licensed foster to adopt parent Complete the DFPS match process Preplacement visits Foster for 6 months

Why do I have to foster before I can adopt?

There is a six month waiting period to ensure a good fit for both you and the child, during this time period you are fostering to adopt.

How do I become licensed?

Find a Child Placement agency that is a good fit for you. There are three locally. Pass background check Attend 30-40 hours of training Home study

Are there any services for adopted children?

Yes! Most children listed on the DFPS website qualify for adoption subsidies. There are also different post adopt services available.

How does a child qualify for a subsidy?

Each child is looked at by DFPS to determine if they qualify. Some of the qualifying factors are: being a part of a sibling group, age or ethnicity.

What are adoption subsidies?

Healthcare coverage until the age of 18. Tuition waiver for state schools. Monthly stipend. Legal and court fees.

How much does it cost to adopt?