Tuesday’s Child – Destiny – 05-18-21
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: What are the steps to adoption?
A: Follow the below steps
- Become licensed foster to adopt parent
- Complete the DFPS match process
- Preplacement visits
- Foster for 6 months
Q: Why do I have to foster before I can adopt?
A: There is a six month waiting period to ensure a good fit for both you and the child, during this time period you are fostering to adopt.
Q: How do I become licensed?
A: Follow the below steps
- Find a Child Placement agency that is a good fit for you. There are three locally.
- Pass background check
- Attend 30-40 hours of training
- Home study
Q: Are there any services for adopted children?
A: Yes! Most children listed on the DFPS website qualify for adoption subsidies. There are also different post adopt services available.
Q: How does a child qualify for a subsidy?
A: Each child is looked at by DFPS to determine if they qualify. Some of the qualifying factors are: being a part of a sibling group, age or ethnicity.
Q: What are adoption subsidies?
A: Here are the adoption subsidies
- Healthcare coverage until the age of 18.
- Tuition waiver for state schools.
- Monthly stipend.
- Legal and court fees.
Q: How much does it cost to adopt?
A: Here are your cost
- You can expect some small expenses during the licensing process, this will differ depending upon the agency you choose.
- Court fees and legal expenses are often covered by adoption subsidies, if not one might expect between $1,500 and $2,500 depending upon the counsel chosen.