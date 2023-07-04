Children in Texas foster care are waiting.

Are you willing to help?

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to provide care, support and encouragement to child, please visit weneedmorefosterparents.com. We Need More Foster Parents is a 2INgage recruitment initiative focused on helping recruit foster parents for Texoma & Big Country children.

2INgage is the Community-Based Care (CBC) contractor in Region 2, a 30-county area including Abilene and Wichita Falls. 2INgage assumed child placement responsibilities December 2018 and case management services in June 2020. We currently serve approximately 1,315 children in care.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What are the steps to adoption?

Become licensed foster to adopt parent Complete the DFPS match process Preplacement visits Foster for 6 months

Q: Why do I have to foster before I can adopt?

A: There is a six month waiting period to ensure a good fit for both you and the child, during this time period you are fostering to adopt.

Q: How do I become licensed?

Find a Child Placement agency that is a good fit for you. There are three locally. Pass background check Attend 30-40 hours of training Home study

Q: Are there any services for adopted children?

A: Yes! Most children listed on the DFPS website qualify for adoption subsidies. There are also different post adopt services available.

Q: How does a child qualify for a subsidy?

A: Each child is looked at by DFPS to determine if they qualify. Some of the qualifying factors are: being a part of a sibling group, age or ethnicity.

Q: What are adoption subsidies?

Healthcare coverage until the age of 18. Tuition waiver for state schools. Monthly stipend. Legal and court fees.

Q: How much does it cost to adopt?

