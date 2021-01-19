Nala – 01-19-21

Tuesday's Child
Additional Resources

Heart Gallery

Website
Facebook

A World For Children

Website
Facebook

New Horizions

Website

Presbyterian Children's Home & Services

Website

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What are the steps to adoption?

A: Follow the below steps

  1. Become licensed foster to adopt parent
  2. Complete the DFPS match process
  3. Preplacement visits
  4. Foster for 6 months

Q: Why do I have to foster before I can adopt?

A: There is a six month waiting period to ensure a good fit for both you and the child, during this time period you are fostering to adopt.

Q: How do I become licensed?

A: Follow the below steps

  1. Find a Child Placement agency that is a good fit for you. There are three locally.
  2. Pass background check
  3. Attend 30-40 hours of training
  4. Home study

Q: Are there any services for adopted children?

A: Yes! Most children listed on the DFPS website qualify for adoption subsidies. There are also different post adopt services available.

Q: How does a child qualify for a subsidy?

A: Each child is looked at by DFPS to determine if they qualify. Some of the qualifying factors are: being a part of a sibling group, age or ethnicity.

Q: What are adoption subsidies?

A: Here are the adoption subsidies

  1. Healthcare coverage until the age of 18.
  2. Tuition waiver for state schools.
  3. Monthly stipend.
  4. Legal and court fees.

Q: How much does it cost to adopt?

A: Here are your cost

  1. You can expect some small expenses during the licensing process, this will differ depending upon the agency you choose.
  2. Court fees and legal expenses are often covered by adoption subsidies, if not one might expect between $1,500 and $2,500 depending upon the counsel chosen.

