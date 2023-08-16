WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You won’t want to miss out on the great items at the 31st annual Television Auction this Thursday, August 17, 2023.

KFDX’s very own Lauren Linville, Darrell Franklin, Tobin McDuff and Michael Bohling will represent over 96 items for bid, so tune in to KFDX Channel 3 Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. before these deals are going, going, gone.

The anchors will represent four “bid boards” switched out each hour. The items will be highlighted several times throughout the auction as the boards rotate.

Each hour, the bid boards are changed, and the top bidder will capture the item they bid on. All proceeds go to the North Texas Rehab Center.

Each year, KFDX partners with NTRC to raise funds for the center’s resources and highlight the incredible work done there.

To make an offer on an item, call (940) 276-1999 or (888) 383-5033.