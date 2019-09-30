2 Ponies fatally struck after running loose on I-35E in Dallas

Photo courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation. Two horses were fatally struck after several ponies and horses were running loose on the highway early Monday morning in Stemmons Corridor in Dallas. The road closure caused delays on Interstate 35 and State Highway 183.

The road closure caused delays on Interstate 35 and State Highway 183. Citizens helped corral the ponies, which were found up to two miles apart.

Dallas police and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. and there were several loose horses in the area. The highway was shut down while crews worked to contain the horses.

The owner told police there were 13 horses in total, the sheriff’s office said. Two horses were struck.

Two ponies were contained at a Hampton Inn Suites near southbound I-35 and Commonwealth Drive. Another citizen corralled two horses near Regal Row and Highway 183, the sheriff’s office said.

Irving police reported there were more ponies near Highway 183 and State Highway 114. TxDOT and DSO Livestock officer responded.

The owner picked up the horses by 9:15 a.m.