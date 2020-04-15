1  of  2
$5,000 reward after Texoma man’s disappearance

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the suspicious disappearance of a man in Tillman County.

Thirty three year old Richard Hitchcock was last seen in the Grandfield area on Saturday, November 9, and investigators now believe evidence may suggest he left Grandfield for Frederick.

His wife last saw him on November 8, and said he told her he was going to a fish fry.

Investigators said a farmer gave Hitchcock a ride on that Saturday to a store in Davidson after he ran out of gas.

The Altus Police Department reported the car was later found in a field.

Hitchcock is a white male, 6′ and 160 lbs.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information about Hitchcock’s disappearance should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

