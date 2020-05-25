7 Day Forecast 05/25/20

Sponsored by Mataska Roofing
May began with record heat and will end with several days of scattered showers. The scattered showers will continue this afternoon with a 70% chance of rain and marginal risk of severe weather. The main concern remains hail and breezy winds. Highs will only reach into the 70s thanks to cooler northern air arriving in Texoma this afternoon.
The rain remains through much of our week. Scattered showers and Thunderstorms will be at or above 50% through Thursday with highs only able to reach into the 70s.