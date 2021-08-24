7 Day Forecast for August 24th, 2021

Little chance in our forecast for today. Skies will remain sunny as highs pressure continues to sit over Texoma with the center of the high pressure to the east of us. That will keep our winds out of the south this morning and for the rest of the day.



Highs will reach into the upper 90s and lower triple digits across our area. Although highs will be above average, there has been a decrease in the dewpoint temperatures, or more simply the amount of water vapor in the air.



Dewpoints will continue to decrease this week, leading to a dry heat by the end of the week. Overnight, lows will be back in the lower to mid 70s.



The southern breeze with decrease as highs pressure weakening to the east. that weakening area of high pressure will allow for a few more clouds to return to Texoma by the end of the week.