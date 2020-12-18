Temperatures in the week ahead will be fluctuating but at least until Tuesday highs will remain warmer than average. High will be up to 61 degrees this afternoon with partly cloudy skies for most of the day and a breezy south wind at around 20 mph. As the front moves through we are going to have our winds changing to be back out of the north at around 20 mph with only a 20% chance of an Isolated showers in areas of Montague, Jefferson, and Stephens counties.
Skies will be clearing up quickly Saturday, Once the front moves through high pressure will follow it. Skies will remain sunny for the start of next week. Highs will reach into the mid 60s next week.
7 Day Forecast for December 18th, 2020
Temperatures in the week ahead will be fluctuating but at least until Tuesday highs will remain warmer than average. High will be up to 61 degrees this afternoon with partly cloudy skies for most of the day and a breezy south wind at around 20 mph. As the front moves through we are going to have our winds changing to be back out of the north at around 20 mph with only a 20% chance of an Isolated showers in areas of Montague, Jefferson, and Stephens counties.