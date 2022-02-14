Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone. Our spring like weather today will make it rather pleasant to take your significant other out to the park for a nice afternoon walk, but this morning will be a little chilly. Lows this morning are ranging drastically across Texoma. Some areas are in the mid to upper 20s with other holding around 40°.



Otherwise we will have clear skies and winds out of the south at around 5-15mph. Our skies will stay clear as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be reaching up to 72 degrees and we could see a few areas closer to the mid 70s. Winds will pick up a little bit this afternoon, staying at around 10-15 mph with wind gusts increasing overnight.



Lows will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. Skies will remain clear with winds staying out of the south at around 10-15 mph, wind gusts could reach as high as 25 mph.



The warm weather will stay thought the middle of the week, Even as skies become cloudier Wednesday highs will remain in the mid 70s. We will have a chance of thunderstorms arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning with colder air building in for the second half of the week.