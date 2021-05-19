7 Day Forecast for May 19th, 2021

We will have to deal with stuffy; humid air this morning. Some areas will be dealing with patchy fog, reducing visibility down to around 1 miles in some areas. Rain chances will be a little lower today, with only a 20-30% chance of pop up showers. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for this afternoon with highs reaching up to 78 degrees. Weakening high pressure off of the east coast will allow for the core of the rain showers to move further east. Rain chances will be low but not impossible overnight as well.



A 30% chance of showers remains for our Thursday but will begin to increase later in the week. The Bermuda high is expected to strengthen by the end of the week, pushing the low pressure back to the west increasing our rain chances for Saturday. We will finally have a break from the rain for the start of next week as highs reach back into the lower 80s.