7 Day Forecast for November 30th, 2021

The warmer than average weather remains this week. We will start with lows in the mid 40s across most of Texoma. We still have a few pockets of colder air that are sticking around. Skies remain clear with winds out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph.



Sunny skies will remain through the afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s this afternoon, roughly 20 degrees warmer than the average high for the end of November. Winds will stay out of the southwest through the day, but we will have a change in our breeze by tonight.



A weak cold front will move though shifting out winds to be more out of the northwest. Temperatures will only be slightly effected. Lows tonight will be down into the lower 40s compared to the mid 40s from this morning.



Highs will remain in the 70s Wednesday, reaching up to 72°. Winds will be back out of the south by Wednesday night and then we will warm back in the the upper 70s for the rest of the work week. There is some cooler air on the way, but it wont arrive until this weekend.