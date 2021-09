BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

JULIAN ROGERS (1)

RISAHN WILSON (9)

GARY BLEVINS (59)

FRANKIE HUBBARD (24)

DARLENE & JOHN HUNTER (44 YEARS)

CHRIS & TIFFANY CRASE (10 YEARS)

SATURDAY

DARLA KECK

DEBBIE SIMS

JANTZEN RUSH (8)

CARSEN CRASE (4)

SUNDAY

TEAGAN SWENSON (15)

JEFF SWAYDAN

MELVIN BILLS JR

MARYANNA JOHNSON (6)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.