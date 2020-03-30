Breaking News
Meals on Wheels volunteer tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

A van Gogh painting was stolen overnight Sunday from a museum in the Netherlands

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

The Singer Laren museum was closed because of the coronavirus. The museum’s director said van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring” was taken in a smash-and-grab burglary. He said he’s angry, shocked and sad.

The museum houses the collection of William and Anna Singer who are Americans.
The van Gogh piece was on loan from the Groningen museum and its value was not immediately known.

This is not the first theft from the museum. In 2007 a bronze cast of Rodin’s “The Thinker” was taken. It was found days later missing a leg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News