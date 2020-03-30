A van Gogh painting was stolen overnight Sunday from a museum in the Netherlands

The Singer Laren museum was closed because of the coronavirus. The museum’s director said van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring” was taken in a smash-and-grab burglary. He said he’s angry, shocked and sad.

The museum houses the collection of William and Anna Singer who are Americans.

The van Gogh piece was on loan from the Groningen museum and its value was not immediately known.



This is not the first theft from the museum. In 2007 a bronze cast of Rodin’s “The Thinker” was taken. It was found days later missing a leg.