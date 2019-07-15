Air Force major charged with wife’s murder

FILE – In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Air Force Maj. Andre McDonald, center, is escorted to the Bexar County Magistrate center in San Antonio. McDonald has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife on Thursday, July 11, 2019, whom he reported missing in March. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)/

SAN ANTONIO TX (KFDX/KJTL) An Air Force major based in San Antonio has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife.

Andre McDonald was arrested Saturday and charged with the murder of his wife, Andreen. He had reported her missing on March 1.

The next day he was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence but was released a month later after posting bail.

Investigators said Andreen’s remains were found Thursday night on private property off Specht Road in North Bexar County.

The murder warrant states that Andre McDonald had cuts on his hands when he was first arrested in March and that blood evidence was found on discarded clothing.



The warrant also states that the couple’s daughter who authorities said is non-verbal autistic likely witnessed Andre McDonald trying to burn her mother’s body.

Andre McDonald’s bail was set at $2 million.

