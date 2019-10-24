Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco expecting baby girl in 2020

by: The Associated Press

Servando Carrasco, Alex Morgan

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo, LA Galaxy’s Servando Carrasco, left, and U.S. women’s national soccer team player Alex Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The couple are expecting their first child, according to an announcement Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on social media. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.

Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

They posed with a sign that read: “Adding 1 more to the Fam … April 2020 Baby Girl.”

Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup this summer in France, added in a Twitter post: “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Morgan’s season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury. She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played soccer. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

