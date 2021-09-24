UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued

UPDATE: The Amber Alert was discontinued as of 11 p.m. Friday, September 24.

BAY CITY, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted teen in the Bay City area.

17-year-old Alicity Erevia was last seen in the 400 block of 7th Street on Thursday afternoon. She is Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5’0″. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff. He is African-American, with brown eyes and brown hair. He weighs 185 pounds, and is 6’0″. The suspect vehicle is a 2017 Dodge Ram, with license plate PTD4629. It has a white sticker center on the rear window.



Sharieff Sharrieff (left) and the suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

If you have any helpful information, you can call the Bay City ISD Police Department at (979) 401-1120.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety