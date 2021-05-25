American Legion 264 in Burkburnett to host Memorial Day events

BURKBURNETT, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — The American Legion Frye-Vaughn Post 264 in Burkburnett will host a full day of events to honor Memorial Day.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, a flag pole and monument dedication with the Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42, VFW Post 10455, Owens and Brumley Funeral Home, Austin Stone and Monument, and the City of Burkburnett will take place at the Burkburnett Cemetery pavilion.

At 11:30 a.m. that same day in the Burkburnett Cemetery Memorial Courtyard a joint Memorial Day service with Wichita Falls DAV Chapter 41, Burkburnett American Legion Post 264, and Burkburnett VFW Post 10455 will be held. The service will feature guest speakers Pat Norriss, Burkburnett Mayor Carl Law, American Legion Chaplain Dale Stiles and bugler Billy Bob Manzel. The VFW District 15 Commander will also be in attendance.

Following the two events at the Burkburnett Cemetery, an awards ceremony will be held at American Legion Post 264 located at 621 S. Red River Expressway in Burkburnett. The ceremony will start at 12:00 p.m. honoring Don Umlah, Ted Kwas Jr., and Frank Egnoto Jr.

Following the award ceremony there will be a cook out with free hamburgers and hotdogs.