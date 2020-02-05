Stocks rise on hopes China virus damage can be curbed

Breaking News
BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade
1  of  176
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Anchor Baptist-WF Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse and Annex Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Burkburnett Meals on Wheels Burkburnett Senior Center Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates Church of Good News City View ISD Clay County Senior Center Clinics of North Texas- Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care (doctors will notify pa Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Dr. Ghanbari East Side Faith Center Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Elk's Lodge #1105 Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Evangel Temple-WF Express Employment Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park First United Methodist Church--Vernon First United Methodist Church--WF Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Goldsmith Drug Store-Electra Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta Cowboy Church Henrietta ISD Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holliday ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Jefferson Street Baptist Church Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Magic Aire Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Texas DMV Office Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Thornberry Baptist Church Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls Child Support Office Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Wilbarger Tax Assessor-Collector Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - All offices Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Stocks rise on hopes China virus damage can be curbed

Business

by: YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Asian shares rose Wednesday on optimism that China’s latest actions may help curtail some of the expected economic damage from the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

TOKYO (AP) — Stock markets rose Wednesday on optimism that China’s latest actions may help curtail some of the expected economic damage from the virus outbreak.

Investors welcomed a decision by China’s central bank to inject $57 billion into its markets. The move is the latest step by Beijing to soften the financial blow of the recent virus outbreak.

Worries about the potential global economic impact of a protracted outbreak rattled markets in recent weeks, erasing the S&P 500’s gains last month.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.8% to 5,982, while Germany’s DAX gained 1.1% to 13,422. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,482. U.S. shares were set to drift higher, with Dow and S&P 500 futures both up 0.7%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.0% to finish at 23,319.56. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,976.10. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.4% at 2,165.63. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.3% to 26,754.04, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.3% to 2,818.09.

“Risk sentiment remains on the mend,” said Jingyi Pang, market strategist at IG in Singapore. “Although this remains the ebb and flow around an issue such as the coronavirus with the impact still under assessment.”

The gains reflected a broad rally on Wall Street overnight that drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 400 points higher and gave the S&P 500 its best day in more than five months.

The gains also pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high and added to a solid start to February for the broader market after a downbeat January.

Apple and Microsoft were among the tech-sector standouts. Like other major technology companies, they rely heavily on doing business with China. Health care, industrial, financial stocks also notched solid gains.

China’s latest measure to shore up its markets follows an announcement from Monday that the government would put $173 billion into its markets as they reopened from an extended break.

The world’s second-largest economy is in lockdown that is threatening economic growth there and globally. More companies, including Sony, are warning investors of a potential hit to revenue and profit because of the virus. More than 20,000 cases have been confirmed globally, along with over 400 deaths. The cases have been mostly in China.

Rising expectations of further rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve may have also helped lift stocks. Investors now foresee an overwhelming likelihood of at least one Fed rate cut this year, with nearly half expecting two cuts, according to data from CME Group.

The Fed has recently indicated that it’s comfortable with rates at their current level. But traders seem to expect that economic anxiety and damage resulting from China’s viral outbreak will lead the Fed to further ease borrowing rates.

Energy markets were lifted by expectations that OPEC countries are considering cuts to production to make up for the fall in demand from China due to the virus outbreak.

With OPEC and Russia holding a technical meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, the U.S. contract for crude oil was up $1.23to $50.84 a barrel. It fell 50 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained $1.35 to $55.31a barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.66 Japanese yen from 109.07 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1021 from $1.1053.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News